New Carbon Negative Plant That Turns CO2 Into Stone Powers On In Iceland

A new carbon negative plant just opened its gates in Reykjavik, Iceland. Known as the CarbFix2 project, this emissions-free, carbon negative plant is the first of its kind in the world. Located at the Hellisheidi Power Plant, it captures CO2 straight from the air and then dissolves it in water, finally being injected onto a basaltic bedrock where it produces a chemical reaction, eventually turning into solid carbonate minerals.

Not only does this carbon negative plant eliminates CO2 from the air, but it’s also an eco-friendly and renewable way to produce construction minerals. This concept of CO2 mineralization is already a proven method. Last year, the team at CarbFix published a paper in which they reported that “between 95 and 98 percent of the injected CO2 was mineralized over a period of less than two years, which is amazingly fast.”

Up until now, the technique was performed on CO2 that escaped volcanoes through hot water via the many hot springs – and which was then reinjected into the Icelandic basalt from which it originated. CarbFix 2 is taking the whole thing to a completely new level by capturing CO2 directly from the air and then, subjecting it to the same process. This way, CarbFix 2 becomes a carbon negative plant.

Under natural circumstances, this process of carbon mineralization takes hundreds, if not, thousands of years. But the key to rapid mineralization is basalt – a volcanic rock that Iceland has in abundance. And besides the basalt, those rocks are also rich in calcium, magnesium and iron – which are all elements that speed up the process of mineralization.

Now, since CO2 has become so abundant in the atmosphere, it kinda makes sense for some people to take advantage of the situation – when life gives you lemons, right? Another company, for instance, this time from Switzerland, is also capturing CO2 from the atmosphere. Another, so-called, carbon negative plant, Climeworks, as it’s called, works by capturing CO2. But instead of turning it into stone, they sell the captured carbon to greenhouses or other businesses that use it. In fact, the two plants joined forces here for the current project.

“The potential of scaling-up our technology in combination with CO2 storage is enormous,” founder and CEO of Climeworks, Christoph Gebald said.

But before you get your hopes too up there, remember that these sort of projects can only be seen as a slight dent in the overall CO2 emissions. It currently costs roughly $600 for every tonne of CO2 captured, and CarbFix 2 is expected to capture around 900 tonnes until the end of 2017. That’s roughly what 55 average American homes emit in a year. Nevertheless, the potential for this technology is great. There are many basalt-rich regions around the world, and, if scaled up, this industry can be our way to get out of this predicament we’ve put ourselves in.

