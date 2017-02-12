Neon Lights Soaking Back Alleys in Hong Kong and China

Neon lights seem to be primarily an Asian thing more than anything. Particularly in this day and age. And that’s a good thing too, right? I mean, the glass skyscrapers all start to look alike, why not a bit of diversity according to each culture’s likes? Anyway, Marilyn Mugot, a Parisian fashion photographer and graphic designer, began travelling the world in search for new places to photograph and put on Instagram.

Inspired by the perspectives and shots found in Ridley Scott’s and Stanley Kubrick’s movies, Mugot went on to bring a bit of a different perspective of an urban landscape other than the ones we’re all too familiar with on Instagram.

She starts shooting her photographs only after the cover of darkness sets in. Besides Hong Kong and other cities in China, Mugot also photographed Paris, San Francisco, and New York, as part of her Night Project.

“I prefer to work at night because it’s exciting,” she sais. “The lights and the elements take on mystical and secret dimensions which are not always real but a result of my imagination.”

Here are some of her photos from her six-week-long trip to China. Here she photographed the city streets of Hong Kong, Chongqing, and Guilin while they were flooded with neon light.

Check out Mugot’s other neon light photos as well as the rest of her work on her Instagram profile here.

