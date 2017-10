Nature’s Art Of The Disguise In 43 Amazing Animal Photos









Disguise is nature’s way to fight the ongoing war that is life. While some animals have developed ways to kill faster, others have adapted to hide better. Some, on the other hand, employs both a disguise and a swift killing tactic, in this literal arms race of nature.

Nevertheless, National Geographic has compiled this awesome list of photos showcasing this exact phenomenon happening everywhere in nature. And since a photograph speaks more than a thousand words, not much description is needed. Please enjoy!