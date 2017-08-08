Here’s NASA’s Response To This 9-Year-Old’s Job Application









Here’s NASA’s response to this 9-year-old’s job application. It’s definitely the kind of response we would all love to receive whenever we apply for a job, but unfortunately, this doesn’t happen all that often. This is also what makes NASA’s response so special.

NASA recently posted a job opening for “Planetary Protection Officer” and since then, countless off job applications were receive by the space agency. Everybody wants to work at NASA, right?

However, the job application that stood out of the crowd was that of Jack Davis’, a 9-year-old who wants to become “Guardian of the Galaxy”.

“I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see,” Jack explains in job application. “I’m great at video games. I am young, so I can learn to think like an Alien.”

A family friend posted Jack’s letter on Reddit and it instantly went viral. Shortly after, this unique job application reached NASA’s director of planetary science division who personally sent a response for little Jack on Twitter.

“It’s about protecting Earth from tiny microbes when we bring back samples from the Moon, asteroids and Mars. It’s also about protecting other planets and moons from our germs as we responsibly explore the Solar System.”

NASA’s director of planetary science division, Dr. James L. Green responding to Jack’s letter.

