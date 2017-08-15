Naples’ Secret Tunnels Are Full Of Old Cars And War Relics









Naples’ secret tunnels are full of old cars and war relics and you should definitely add this underground transportation system on your ‘must see’ list if you’re visiting ‘the Kingdom of Two Sicilies’.

Underground, way beneath the streets of Naples, Italy, a very elaborate network of secret tunnels lies abandoned, just waiting to be discovered by different locals and adventurers. The tunnel system was built by one of the city’s most infamous rulers, Ferdinand II of Bourbon, in the 1800’s.

Being a paranoid ruler, Ferdinand II of Bourbon decided to build a secret network of underground tunnels through which he would be able to escape in case someone tried to kill him or to take his crown.

The construction of these secret underground tunnels started in 1855, but progress went slowly due to lack of efficient tools and modern technology. For the construction of this impressive underground network, workers used picks, hammers and wedges, having no access to any modern type of drilling and digging equipment. Oh, and the tunnels were illuminated with torches.

In 1859, Ferdinand II died and the construction was halted. Up until World War II, the tunnels were closed off, and during the war they war reopened and used as storage for military equipment. The tunnels could also serve as bomb shelter for the citizens of Napoli.

Just like any other abandoned place after the war, these secret tunnels now lie filled of old cars, appliances, statues, motorcycles and plenty of other vintage stuff just waiting to be discovered.

Visitors can now walk around and admire this network of tunnels through the Galleria Borbonica.










