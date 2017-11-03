Breathtaking Photos Of Mythical Transylvania’s Countryside









These breathtaking photos of mythical Transylvania’s countryside, taken by talented photographer Alex Robciuc, are all you need to see to start planning a visit to Romania, home to one of Europe’s most traditional (still!) rural lifestyle.

Alex Robciuc managed to capture impressive landscapes from all over Transylvania, Romania, thus showing the almost legendary scenery this Eastern European country has to offer. Romania has the largest surface of virgin forests in Europe and it is definitely worth a visit. With stunning photo series like the ones captured by Alex, we’re pretty sure that you’ll add this country to your travel list.

In his photo portfolio, Alex captures numerous photos of natures, rural landscapes and even Dracula’s Castle, located in the town of Bran, Transylvania, Romania.

“In the last year, I have photographed the sunrise and the sunset from different corners hidden from circulated roads or modern cities,” Alex Robciuc mentioned. “Places with strange and supernatural beauty and I often felt that time stopped in these places… the feeling was odd as if you were waiting for the characters from the grandma`s stories, or characters from the complex history of these places to appear in front of you.”

“In this series, I photographed centuries old abandoned mountain villages, remote medieval hill fortresses, vineyards of lost kings, haunted castles, ancient untouched forests, mountain pastures, villages where transport is based on ox and cart, portraying the pastoral idyll of Transylvania,” he added.

“I tried to remind us of a time when heroes brought order to chaos when dark forests still keep its secrets.”

Be sure to follow Alex Robciuc on Facebook if you’re interested in admiring more of his impressive work.

