The Mythical Gods Family Trees – Egyptian, Greek and Norse

The mythical Gods family trees are brilliantly explained through these very detailed cartoons, perfectly placed together according to the relationship they have with one another. Egyptian, Greek and Norse gods are grouped together according to their family trees in order for mythology enthusiasts to better understand where each god belongs.

Any mythological story or saga is filled with adventures and they usually portray the brave acts of the leading character. Most of the times, the interesting parts come from each god’s defects and from their very surprising and completely unexpected affairs.

Gods are known for being almighty, but in Greek, Egyptian and Norse mythology, they are also known for being ‘players’ on the love scene. They have countless children who are born gods or demigods (look at Hercules’ life story) and who do nothing more than to follow in their parents’ footsteps. Most of the times.

Egyptian God Family Tree

Korwin Briggs is the mastermind behind the web comic series Veritable Hokum, where he created the mythical gods family trees based on everything written about them. While stories sometime don’t coincide and have completely different outcomes, the artist decided to stick with the most perpetuated version of each story or legend.

Greek God Family Tree

Norse God Family Tree

Which family tree are you most familiar with? Which of these gods do you admire for their personality and super powers?







