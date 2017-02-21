Architecture, Art, Culture, History, Lifestyle, Travel,

Moscow’s Subway Is The Most Beautiful In The World, And Here Are The Pictures To Prove It

Moscow’s Subway Is The Most Beautiful In The World, And Here Are The Pictures To Prove It

Moscow's Subway Is The Most Beautiful In The World, And Here Are The Pictures To Prove It

Moscow’s Subway Is The Most Beautiful In The World, And Here Are The Pictures To Prove It




Moscow’s subway stations are considered by most architects to be the most beautiful metro system in the world. Each station was constructed in line with the Soviet propaganda, meaning that they were built to be extravagant, in order to show the prosperity and wealth of the Russian people.

While not all the metro stations in Moscow and in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, were built to be artworks, the most important ones are truly a sight to see for tourists and residents alike.

The USSR started with these architectural gems in 1935, when Stalin gave directions to his architects to inspire a “bright future” to all the people passing through Moscow’s and St. Petersburg’s subways.

Avtovo Metro Station in St Petersburg, Russia

Avtovo Metro Station in St Petersburg, Russia
Mayakovskaya Station in Moscow, Russia

Mayakovskaya Station in Moscow, Russia
Novocherkasskaya Station in St Petersburg, Russia

Novocherkasskaya Station in St Petersburg, Russia
Novoslobodskaya Metro Station in Moscow, Russia

Novoslobodskaya Metro Station in Moscow, Russia
Sokol Metro Station in Moscow, Russia

Sokol Metro Station in Moscow, Russia
Aeroport Metro Station in Moscow, Russia

Aeroport Metro Station in Moscow, Russia

RELATED STORIES:

Elektrozavodskaya Station in Moscow Russia

Elektrozavodskaya Station in Moscow Russia
Kiyevsskaya Metro Station East in Moscow, Russia

Kiyevsskaya Metro Station East in Moscow, Russia
Komsomolskaya Metro Station in Moscow, Russia

Komsomolskaya Metro Station in Moscow, Russia
Taganskaya Metro Station in Moscow, Russia

Taganskaya Metro Station in Moscow, Russia
Arbatskaya Metro Station in Moscow, Russia

Arbatskaya Metro Station in Moscow, Russia

Canadian architect and photographer David Burdeny created an exhibition called ‘A Bright Future’, where he promotes the most luxurious and complex underground stations from Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Many photographers have tried to capture the beauty and uniqueness of Moscow’s subway, but it’s pretty hard to take pictures that capture the essence of each station because they are usually overcrowded. However, David Burdeny got permission to take photos for 20 minutes at 2AM, before the metro opened.

(Source)