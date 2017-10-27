The Moon Will Have An Orbiting Habitat by 2022









The moon has gotten back some of its focus when it comes to space travel. In fact, the official version is that it will have an orbiting habitat sometime after 2022. Now that the United States is officially back in the space race, the Trump administration has redirected NASA’s priorities towards the moon, instead of Mars. But for that to happen, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the BFR project is needed to make it done.

So, in order to get on this particular ship early on, others have decided to continue the trend. There are Bigelow Aerospace and the United Launch Alliance (ULA) who’ve announced that they will be collaborating to design one such inflatable habitat. This orbiting habitat will be launched into space sometime at the end of 2022 and will eventually function as a lunar depot.

Bigelow Aerospace is planning to design two B330 inflatable modules, while ULA pitches in its Vulcan 562 configuration rocket that will be able to carry those modules into the lower orbit of the Earth. As a frame of reference, the B330 module is roughly one third the size of the International Space Station.

After the Vulcan rocket will bring the module into orbit, it will begin to inflate and with the additional equipment on board, the orbiting habitat will then initiate a series of tests. Once everything is up and running, additional launches will take place, bringing in 35 tons of cryogenic propellant for the module. With it, the module will be manoeuvred into its final position – in the moon’s orbit.

“We are excited to work with ULA on this lunar depot project,” said Bigelow Aerospace president Robert Bigelow in a statement. “Our lunar depot plan is a strong complement to other plans intended to eventually put people on Mars.

It will provide NASA and America with an exciting and financially practical success opportunity that can be accomplished in the short term. This lunar depot could be deployed easily by 2022 to support the nation’s re-energised plans for returning to the Moon.”

The US isn’t the only country that has any plans for the moon. Russia and China have recently signed an agreement that incorporates lunar and deep space exploration. Russia is also working with NASA on the Deep Space Gateway project to build a lunar space station.

Earlier this year, both the European Space Agency, together with China’s National Space Administration, expressed their desire to work together on an international lunar base, better known as a “moon village”, by 2020.

(Source)







