NYC Models Pose Nude On The Edge Of New York’s Skyscrapers









These beautiful and sexy NYC models pose nude on the edge of New York’s skyscrapers and create one of the hottest and most spectacular photo shoots of all time. This outstanding photo series is called ‘Beauty and NYC’ and it will definitely leave you wanting more.

Photographer Mar Shirasuna from Japan has been taking photos of New York for the past three years and through his work, he managed to capture approximately 150 rooftops according to his estimates.

The Beauty and NYC photo series features 50 photos with very beautiful women posing nude and almost nude on the edge of New York’s skyscrapers. Mar Shirasuna manages to combine female beauty with architecture in the most impressive and original way. The photographs taken by the Japanese photographer show us how femininity can bring the best out of the surrounding landscape and the other way around.







He currently has over 80,000 followers on Instagram and trust us, it’s not just for the sexy nude models in his photo shoots. It’s also about art, architecture and the perfect mix of sexiness and futurism Mar Shirasuna manages to capture with each photo.

Most of the photos included in the ‘Beauty and NYC’ series feature the Empire State Building which is without a doubt the most iconic building in New York, if not the whole world. It’s recognizable by almost everybody and the only thing that could make you miss it is the nude models posing next to it.

Congrats, Mar! Looking forward to more of your exciting work!

A photo posted by Mar Shirasuna (@mamudsny) on Mar 29, 2016 at 2:15pm PDT

A photo posted by Mar Shirasuna (@mamudsny) on Mar 26, 2016 at 10:28am PDT

A photo posted by Mar Shirasuna (@mamudsny) on Mar 24, 2016 at 1:25pm PDT

(Source)







