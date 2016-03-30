Architecture, Art, Culture, Earth Pr0n, Nature, Sex & Love, Viral,

NYC Models Pose Nude On The Edge Of New York’s Skyscrapers

1.6k Views

NYC Models Pose Nude On The Edge Of New York’s Skyscrapers

NYC Models Pose Nude On The Edge Of New York's Skyscrapers

NYC Models Pose Nude On The Edge Of New York’s Skyscrapers




These beautiful and sexy NYC models pose nude on the edge of New York’s skyscrapers and create one of the hottest and most spectacular photo shoots of all time. This outstanding photo series is called ‘Beauty and NYC’ and it will definitely leave you wanting more.

Photographer Mar Shirasuna from Japan has been taking photos of New York for the past three years and through his work, he managed to capture approximately 150 rooftops according to his estimates.

The Beauty and NYC photo series features 50 photos with very beautiful women posing nude and almost nude on the edge of New York’s skyscrapers. Mar Shirasuna manages to combine female beauty with architecture in the most impressive and original way. The photographs taken by the Japanese photographer show us how femininity can bring the best out of the surrounding landscape and the other way around.

NYC Models Pose Nude On The Edge Of New York's Skyscrapers

NYC Models Pose Nude On The Edge Of New York’s Skyscrapers
NYC Models Pose Nude On The Edge Of New York's Skyscrapers

NYC Models Pose Nude On The Edge Of New York’s Skyscrapers

329BCAE100000578-3512258-image-a-69_1459159876452



He currently has over 80,000 followers on Instagram and trust us, it’s not just for the sexy nude models in his photo shoots. It’s also about art, architecture and the perfect mix of sexiness and futurism Mar Shirasuna manages to capture with each photo.

329BCAED00000578-3512258-A_Japanese_photographer_has_created_stomach_churning_pictures_of-a-61_1459159822287 329BCC3D00000578-3512258-image-a-68_1459159869852 329BCD8A00000578-3512258-image-a-71_1459159890059 329BCD9A00000578-3512258-image-a-67_1459159860483

Most of the photos included in the ‘Beauty and NYC’ series feature the Empire State Building which is without a doubt the most iconic building in New York, if not the whole world. It’s recognizable by almost everybody and the only thing that could make you miss it is the nude models posing next to it.

329BCD8600000578-3512258-Here_Mar_stands_over_a_nude_model_as_he_takes_a_dramatic_picture-a-63_1459159834973 329BCD9600000578-3512258-Most_of_the_models_wear_underwear_for_their_shoot_but_a_few_brav-a-64_1459159839423 329BCE3A00000578-3512258-image-a-72_1459159894477 329BCE5300000578-3512258-image-a-65_1459159846135

Congrats, Mar! Looking forward to more of your exciting work!

A photo posted by Mar Shirasuna (@mamudsny) on

A photo posted by Mar Shirasuna (@mamudsny) on

A photo posted by Mar Shirasuna (@mamudsny) on

(Source) 




Written by T.B.V.

Passionate Explorer and Co-Founder @Gipsy_Ninja & @PencilNex. Life's short, go out with a bang!