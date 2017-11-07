Miniskirts and Huge Computers in 38 Vintage Photos From the 70s and 80s









Miniskirts have been a powerful tool for advertising ever since miniskirts became commonplace. In fact, wearing as little clothes as possible has been a marketing tool ever since marketing has existed.

So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that during the 70s, when computers began to appear, people were advertising them with the help of miniskirts. Over the following decade, things have continued in the same manner, even if the computers themselves had become smaller and more powerful. This means that miniskirts did their job in selling these computers and the manufacturers decided to continue the trend.

Over the decades, many other companies and manufacturers entered the computer game, as it were, companies like Texas Instruments, Xerox and International Business Machines, or IBM. Some other companies like RCA any tried the waters when it came to the industry, but they too used miniskirts as their main means of advertising their computer products.

The miniskirt is, in itself, a staple of youthfulness, and being associated with computers does show us a piece of history and how computers, even back then, were seen as a tool for young people. As these young ladies are shown constantly being around these huge machines, shows a world in transition. A world where the wisdom that comes with age is replaced by these computers and the youth that’s handling them.

Now, let’s tone down the endless babble here, and let’s instead feast our eyes on how the tech industry looked like back in the 70s and 80s. Or more precisely, how the advertising looked like back then- because, as we all know, computers mostly attracted a different type of crowd than these beautiful young ladies wearing miniskirts and other pieces of clothing from that time.

(Source)











