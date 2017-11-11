Totally Hilarious and Accurate Minimalist Cat Drawings









Cat drawings are the new thing on the internet at the moment. While cats and the internet already have a close relationship, this new trend of minimal cat drawings based on the real thing is something else entirely. It’s not surprising, no, but hilarious nonetheless. Cats are, after all, the muses that inspire us in our daily lives.

They have that talent to pose themselves in all sorts of different positions, so as to give us inspiration. But the real thing here, we think, is that they’re actually making us jealous of their carefree life and, not to mention, their flexibility – in some cases, at least.

That’s why the Minimal Cat Art subreddit came into being in the first place. This is actually the place where these photos, and their respective minimal cat drawings, come from. This subreddit is where people from all over the world post their creation alongside the muses that inspired them in the first place.

As the name suggests, the art done here is in a minimalist style, so only a few lines are all that’s needed. And to be fair, it’s pretty much what you can see from these cats, to begin with, so yeah. But while some artists stick to only a few contours, others go even a step further and add the face of their furry feline. Nevertheless, regardless of their style, these cats and the cat drawings they inspired are here to delight us, so please feel free to take a look.

“Our vision,” the subreddit states, “is to enjoy the art and be excellent to each other.”

So, what do you guys think about these cat drawings? Please leave us your opinion in the comment section below.









