Our Milky Way Galaxy Is Not Like The Others And This Worries Cosmologists

Given the size of the observable universe, as well as the astronomical amount of stuff we can see within it, astronomers have always held on to the belief that our own Milky Way galaxy is just one of the many other ‘specks of dust’ that litter the night sky. This assumption was important for the study of the universe since we’ve always based our informed assumptions about other galaxies in relation to the Milky Way.

But with more and more studies being performed on the wider universe, cosmologists have slowly but surely come to the conclusion that our own Milky Way galaxy is not like all the others – it’s different in a number of ways. Like many of us, astronomers are fond of categorising things, and put them into boxes, if you will. They like to categorise things into smaller and smaller groups, based on the properties each observed object has.

The same thing applies for galaxies – regardless of how big they actually are in relation to us here on Earth. And based on their broad features, galaxies can be seen in either a spiral form, an elliptical shape, or an irregular one. These, in turn, are then further categorised based upon other smaller variations each individual galaxy has – like for instance, how elliptical a galaxy is, or how tightly wound their spirals are.

Grouping them like this, helps our men and women of science better understand the inner workings of the universe and understand certain phenomena that influence these galaxies individually, as well as a whole.

But for every classification out there, there needs to be a control subject, a point of reference, on which all the other criteria can then be compared to. In other words, a galaxy can be seen as being big, if it is compared to another one, for instance – and this applies to pretty much anything in our lives. Anyway, when it comes to a control subject in regards to galaxies, the Milky Way is there to help. After all, the Milky Way is the only galaxy in the universe that we know the best and have looked at it with a great amount of accuracy.

But, as it turns out, our own galaxy is not that common, or easily understood by scientists as we’d like to believe. While many of its properties agree with our expectations and mathematical calculations, some of them don’t. One of these examples is the small number of dwarf galaxies that accompany the Milky Way through space.

The Problems

Clues about these sorts of inconsistencies have been mounting for years. At the end of the ’90s, theoretical models predicted that there should be thousands of these dwarf galaxies orbiting our own, but the reality is completely different. This also came with an additional problem of the lack of larger galaxies orbiting the Milky Way as well. Scientists then concluded that it was there must have been something out of the ordinary during the early stages of the universe and the creation of galaxies – resulting in what we can now see today.

More recent discoveries have added to the inconsistencies when cosmologists observed that these dwarf galaxies, as well as those that surround our sister galaxy, Andromeda, are situated on well-defined planes; something which again goes against our theoretical expectations.

Another oddity comes to us, this time from the Satellites Around Galactic Analogs (SAGA) Survey. This survey has shown that dwarfs orbiting other Milky Way-like galaxies out there are actively forming new stars – unlike our own which appear to be slowly ageing with no new stars being born within them.

So, what could this all mean? Could it be that our own corner of the universe is unrepresentative of the wider picture, or maybe we’re not looking far and wide enough? It is too early to say for sure which one is it. But with time and ever-improving technology, we will be able to look at other galaxies with increasing detail and understand the oddities of the universe better and better. After all, we weren’t handed out any sort of book about life and the universe, and we have to slowly and arduously write it ourselves.

