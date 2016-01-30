Mental Disorders As ‘Real Monsters’ by Toby Allen









U.K.-based artist Toby Allen has created a series of illustrations depicting mental disorders as if they were monsters. His project, entitled “Real Monsters” originated from imagining his own anxieties as monsters, and found it to be therapeutic to draw them. Also, Allen’s project aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and to educate about these conditions.

“I hoped to draw attention to mental illnesses that often get ignored or aren’t taken seriously. I want to make people aware of how damaging these illnesses are and how much of a burden they can be to those who suffer from them.

The project also highlights conditions that some people may have never even heard of, so the work aims to raise awareness for these. I hope that people can relate to the work and that it helps them to see their illness in a different light, make it appear more manageable.”

See more by Allen on his website. Also, you can buy prints from here.

