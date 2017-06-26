Lace Shorts For Men Are The Hottest Fashion Statement This Summer!









Brace yourselves, people, because the lace shorts for men are kicking it this summer! Yes, that is correct, lace shorts for men! Do you have a problem with it?

Fashion designers usually come up with more interesting, more daring, and more catchy clothes for women. It’s pretty rare when we see a shocking new trend in menswear, one we all know it will catch up.

How about this lace trend for men? Will it last? Will it turn into a real thing?

Los Angeles-based company Hologram City decided to take it upon itself to come up with a comfortable and refreshing line of clothing for men, in order for guys to better tackle the dreadful summer heat. This is how “Lace Me Ups” were born.

As you can see, not everybody is thrilled about this new fashion statement for men, but remember, you can’t please everybody so just be yourself.

These lace shorts come in blue, pink, purple, green and yellow, so feel free to match them with ‘the color of your personality’.

If these shorts have already caught your eye, be sure to visit Hologram City’s official website, where you can order a pair (or two, or three…) of lace shorts for men for $49! What’s you color/style of choice?









