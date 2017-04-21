Someone Analysed Melania Trump’s Photos Over The Past Few Years









It’s fair to say that ever since her husband became president of the United States, Melania Trump definitely was flung into the spotlight, more so than ever before. Well, she’s the first lady after all. Going from her always sad expression, her body language and her twitching when the president is touching her, to her walking down the stairs of Air Force One all alone while Donald is way in front, to refusing to move inside the White House, to suing a newspaper agency, we can write volumes and speculate on what is actually happening there.

But besides all that, writer Kate Imbach has decided to take a look at over 470 photos tweeted by Melania in between the years 2012 and 2015, when her husband wasn’t yet president. And surprisingly, or not, the post in which she analysed the photos is called ‘Fairytale Prisoner by Choice: The Photographic Eye of Melania Trump’. And what came out of it was interesting, and sad, to say the least.

Well, for starters, out of all of the photos, there’s only one in which she is with The_Donald on July 1st, 2014.

Then there’s only one photo of her and their son Barron.

There also a fair number of selfies, but most of them obscure her face in some way.

Next, we have photos of Donald and their son Barron. The thing is that there are only five and all of them are from the back.

And there are a lot with their son having fun. These photos seem to indicate that Barron is the only beautiful part of her life at the moment. But yet again, his face, just like hers, is mostly obstructed.

The overwhelming majority of photos are from Trump Tower; 74 photos in all. Forty-nine are down 5th Avenue and 25 are directed towards Central Park.

There are also a lot of photos from inside a plane or from a car, but we’ll not show those too.

In any case, we can make out whatever we want from these photos of Melania Trump, but in the end, they paint one clear picture. And what that picture is, we will let you decide.











