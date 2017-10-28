MegaCity 33 Times The Size Of NYC Will Be Built In Saudi Arabia









Saudi Arabia recently unveiled its plans to build a literal MegaCity that will be 33 times the area of New York City. Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter in the world, but more recently, however, oil prices have been steadily falling – leading to the kingdom having a hard time paying its oil workers.

Now, they’ve come up with a project that could give its economy a boost. The MegaCity is expected to cost roughly $500 billion to build from scratch and will be able to connect both Jordan and Egypt together. What’s more, it will be completely powered by renewable sources of energy.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salam recently announced the plan for the MegaCity, calling it NEOM, and saying that it will be financed by both the government, as well as private investors. The MegaCity will be primarily business and industrial-oriented and will take up an area of roughly 10,230 sq. miles.

But the city’s main purpose will be to lessen Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil by diversifying its economy into other areas. The city’s focus will be on a variety of industries such as energy and water, biotechnology, food, advanced manufacturing, and entertainment. The Saudi government hasn’t yet released a master plan for the megacity.

Klaus Kleinfeld, the former chief executive at Siemens AG and Alcoa Inc, has been put in charge of the project. The main body of investment, or roughly $300 billion, would come from the government by selling 5% of the nation’s oil giant Saudi Aramco. If successful, the NEOM project will make this MegaCity the largest in the world that would be run completely from renewable fuels. And on a somewhat similar note, both Iceland and Norway are claiming that they’re close to achieving an entirely renewable electrical grid – by making use of hydropower and geothermal energy.

Saudi Arabia expects to complete NEOM’s first section by 2025.

“This place is not for conventional people or conventional companies, this will be a place for the dreamers for the world,” said bin Salman. “The strong political will and the desire of a nation. All the success factors are there to create something big in Saudi Arabia.”

