Fruit and Vegetable Sculptures Made From Meat









Fruit and vegetable sculptures made from meat are yet another innovative art installation meant to give you mixed feelings about what your usually eating. If we see the things we eat in a different shape than the one we are well acquainted with, we will definitely have mixed feelings about them.

Israeli artist Roni Landa creates polymer sculptures that look like slices of red meat in the shape of fruits and vegetables. Our brain is not used to seeing these things in those shapes and this is what makes ‘food’ art so special.

“In her work she attends to the dark and complex sides of our being,” reads Roni Landa’s statement for this series. “She wishes to recreate the moment of acknowledging and meeting death face to face, an issue which occupies her from childhood.”

Like all talented artists, Roni Landa wants to send a message through her artworks.

“This tension aims to create a dialog with the observer – on one hand, at first glance, a small, known, and easy on the eyes work while on the other hand, a very complex, sensual, rough, dark and disturbing image,” she added. “This experience is accented by the mostly monotonic color scheme – choosing soft colors creates a naive, soft, pop like look and texture, that is contradictory to the harsh experiences at its base.”

If you are interested in checking out more of Roni Landa’s fruit and vegetable sculptures, be sure to visit her website right here.









