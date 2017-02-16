Marilyn Monroe Dressed in a Burlap Potato Sack









Marilyn Monroe once dressed and then posed in a dress made out of a burlap potato sack. The story surrounding this odd choice in fashion came about after a female newspaper columnist chastised her for wearing a low-cut dress to a party at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

And the story doesn’t stop there. The columnist then called Marilyn Monroe cheap and vulgar for wearing that dress. She also went on to say that she would look better if she wore a potato sack. So, Twentieth Century Fox then decided to profit from the attack by shooting some poses with Marilyn when she was wearing a dress made out a potato burlap sack and prove that she was sexy in everything.

Unsurprisingly, the photos were published in newspapers all across the country. Okay, there is another story to this whole thing. It says that someone made a comment that Marilyn could even make a burlap sack look sexy, after which Twentieth Century Fox proved it.

