Many Japanese are Virgins and This Is a Big Problem









Japan’s biggest problem today is it’s aging population. To date, only a handful countries around the world are becoming smaller in terms of their population. The biggest today is Syria, due to the international conflict and interests taking place there. Other than that, there are a few isolated island nations whose economies are struggling, while most nations in this category being from Eastern Europe. But while the reasons here are, as we said, mostly economical, Japan is quite well off in this regard.

Even though the country is economically stable, it’s population is aging at an unprecedented rate. This, of course, doesn’t mean that people over there are aging faster; it just means that younger people aren’t having as many children as a population that size should, to keep it stable. In fact, a recent study has shown that a whopping 70% of people under 34 are single, and over 40% of those are still virgins. In the past five years, the country’s population has dropped by 1 million, a rate of 0.7% decrease.

And according to Japan Times, this trend is coupled with a low birthrate from those who are part of a couple or are already married. The study was conducted in June 2015 on 8,754 single people and 6,598 married couples across the country. The statistics also show that 30 percent of the single males and 26 percent of the single females aren’t looking for a relationship. Moreover, 42 percent of men and 44.2 percent of women in this group have admitted to still being virgins; with the real number being even higher.

The Japanese government under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said it wants to raise the nation’s fertility rate from 1.4 to 1.8 by 2025, but there has been little progress – mostly due to ‘sexual apathy.’ In order to keep the population stable, the rate should optimally be at 2.1. This means each couple should have 2.1 children; one for each parent, and that 0.1 in case of any unforeseen tragedies. Basically, one in 10 couples should have 3 children. However, there doesn’t seem to be a clear solution to this.

While this situation is normal in every society after it reaches a certain point in its economic and social development, the problem lies with the effects it will have on the economy. Since the population is aging, the workforce is getting smaller, while older people who depend on that workforce, are getting more numerous. One way other developed countries deal with this problem is via immigration. However, the Japanese government is seemingly unwilling to do this. Another possibility would be to automatize much of the labor force, thus providing abundance for everyone for free. The problem with this last one is that it has never been done before, but it’s something which will definitely happen, probably during our own lifetime.









