Manhattan Will Get A New Skinny Skyscraper









First unveiled earlier this year, the Skinny Skyscraper will be Manhattan’s newest acquisition in terms of its highrises. Located on 262 Fifth Avenue, in New York’s Nomad district, the tower will be 1,009 feet (307.5 metres) in height and will actually be the neighbourhood’s first supertall building, between 984 feet (300 metres) and 1,969 feet (600 metres).

Designed by Meganom, a Russian architecture firm, the skinny skyscraper will hold apartments like “shelves in the air”.

“We didn’t want it to be too high, but at the same time be visible and provide better views for the flats,” Meganom co-founder Yury Grigoryan told Dezeen in an interview. “We decided not to be higher than the Empire State Building observation deck, and we are checking carefully not to spoil the view of the horizon, or for tourists.”

The structure’s architecture and technology are unique, given that the lift and other mechanical systems will make up the core volume of the structure itself. Located on the western side, these mechanisms will act as an anchor for the stack of column-free living spaces that will be stacked on top of one another like shelves.

“It is a completely flexible frame, like shelves in the air with good views,” the architect said. “We think that this structure can be the future.”

Each of the units will measure somewhere 47 by 52 feet (approximately 14.3 by 16.1 metres), with 16-foot (4.8-metre) slab-to-slab height and huge windows on the northern and southern facades. Residents will also be able to choose the exact size of their apartments. They can purchase entire floors, multiple or portions of levels, depending on how much space they actually require and afford.

“In terms of architecture it is super interesting that you don’t know who is coming and maybe they need more apartments, more sleeping rooms, or baby rooms,” said Grigoryan.

Besides offering a unique architectural style, the skinny skyscraper also features a series of materials that will facilitate a constant indoor climate regardless of the weather. Triple glazing will be used for the floor-to-ceiling windows – while aluminium will wrap the rest of the skyscraper. Some circular windows will also appear on the eastern wall, opening up views in that direction as well.

