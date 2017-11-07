This App Shows You What Celebrities Look Like Without Makeup









This app shows you what celebrities look like without makeup and offers us a real chance of seeing their human side. Makeapp is basically an app that humanizes celebrities back into their natural state, before they go out of the house.

MakeApp is an AI-based photo and movie editor that can remove makeup from photos and videos. It can also do the opposite, by adding makeup to any photo or video, which is pretty cool.

After using MakeApp for a couple of times, you’ll definitely look at celebrities from a completely different point of view, because you’ll know that underneath their makeup layers, they’re exactly like you and I.

You’ll find that some of the differences are quite shocking, and once you’ll see them, you’ll never be able to unsee the true face of celebrity. It’s basically a regular face you see on the streets all the time… just ad money and fame to it and voila, the face has changed!

RELATED STORIES:

If you’re interested in ‘humanizing’ other celebrities back to their natural state, be sure to download MakeApp, right here.

Here’s how the app works on removing makeup from videos

Here’s how the app works on adding makeup in videos

RELATED STORIES:











