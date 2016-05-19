Lumma – Innovative Bicycle Light Sabers To Cut Your Way In Traffic









Lumma, the innovative bicycle light sabers to help you cut your way in traffic, in the most futuristic and efficient way possible. Lumma was created by a team formed out of one engineer and one entrepreneur from Brașov, Romania.

Ocatavian Richea, 29, and Ciprian Burtan, 34, are two people who share a passion for bikes and their project started after they couldn’t answer one simple question – “Since cars and bicycles share the road, why to cars have two headlights and bicycles only one?”

This is all it took for the two creative minds to get started on their project that is currently crowdfunding on IndieGoGo, where Lumma will start a crowdfunding campaign hoping to raise $18,000. This is the amount they need to go into mass production.

“So far, we have invested $20K in the prototype and now we need another $18K to go into production”, says Octavian Richea.

Lumma is a 360° light system integrated into the bicycle’s handlebars. Both sides of the handlebar have a white light working as a headlight, a red light working as a stop light and a red laser that marks the space occupied by the bike and cyclist. Lumma manages to create a light contour around the cyclist, making him and his bike visible from every angle.

The lights will have a 400 meter (1,312 ft) visibility range in urban conditions and a 1,200 meter (3,397 ft) visibility range outside the cities.



This innovative bike lighting system is by far the most efficient when it comes to cyclists’ safety in traffic, and we have no doubts that this creative duo will reach their crowdfunding goals on IndieGoGo in record time! Be sure to follow their Facebook page and check out the official website for all the latest updates!

Support Lumma, right HERE!







