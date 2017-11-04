Woman’s Lost Engagement Ring Found Rooted To A Carrot – 13 Years Later









An engagement ring can trace its origins back to ancient Rome. Since then, the engagement ring has been used predominantly by Western cultures to symbolize that the couple has engaged itself in the promise that they’ll get married. So, by losing this ring for whatever reason, could have some repercussions, but not always.

One way one could lose their engagement ring would by working in the garden. This is what happened to Mary Grams from Alberta, Canada some 13 years ago when she learned the hard way what it means to work the garden without a pair of gloves. Now, 84-year-old, Grams was tending to her garden while still wearing her engagement ring – a family heirloom from 1951. To be fair, though, she was already married at the time this happened, but still. At some point, she realized that her ring was gone.

“I didn’t tell [my husband], even, because I thought for sure he’d give me heck or something,” said Grams.

Luckily, however, the engagement ring resurfaced some 13 years later, thanks to a carrot that grew right through it. And even though Grams had since moved away from the house, her family remained there. The ring was discovered by Colleen Daley, Gram’s daughter-in-law, while she was harvesting carrots.

“I knew it had to belong to either grandma or my mother-in-law,” said Daley, “because no other women have lived on that farm.”

Now, even though, Grams’ husband died several years ago, and shortly after their 60 year anniversary, she imagines that he would have appreciated the fortunate turn of events.

“I’m going to wear it because it still fits,” she said.

So, what do you guys think about this story? It’s somewhat amazing how nature helps us discover new things that we’ve lost over the years.

(Source)











