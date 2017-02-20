Lost Cat In The Netherlands Turned Up In Austria Some 600 Miles Away









Lost cat went missing for six months before being finally found and returned to its owner. Pepper disappeared in the Netherlands in the city of Tilburg and turned out way down south in Vienna, Austria. The lost cat was found by a hunter there on the outskirts of the Austrian capital and was then taken to a veterinarian. She was in a relatively poor condition, being scared and hungry.

The local vet then checked her and discovered a microchip implanted in her. She was able to track down the owner, Franka Schapendonk, and was able to give her back.

“I got a call from a foreign number, so I didn’t answer. The voicemail picked up and it turned out to be a veterinarian from Austria. They found Pepper”, Franka said. She couldn’t believe it at first. “But when they sent pictures, I immediately saw that it was Pepper. I was so happy.”

Now, how the cat made it to Vienna from Tilburg is a complete mystery. The two cities are some 600 miles (950 kilometres) away from each other. It couldn’t possibly be that Pepper hated the Netherlands that much so it ran away as far as Austria. The best theory so far is that the lost cat somehow hitched a ride on a truck, or something, and ended up in Vienna.

Now that the lost cat is back with her owner, everyone seems to be happy, even Pepper and even the Austrian vet, Katharina Zöchling.

(Source)







