Los Angeles Paints Its Streets White To Fight Rising Temperatures









Located on the Pacific Coast, Los Angeles is faced with ever-increasing temperatures. The lack of shade, the endless concrete, asphalt, and black surfaces only increase that temperature. This is beside the largest wildfire Los Angeles has been faced with in decades. To that end, the city’s officials are looking to tackling the problem head on with a radical, but a kinda straightforward way.

Mayor Eric Garcetti intends on lowering the city’s overall temperature by 3 degrees F over the following two decades by covering LA’s streets with a fresh new coat of paint. As we’ve said before, cities tend to overheat, mostly because they are short on trees, and as a result, black streets tend to heat up under the Californian sun. This, in turn, raises the overall temperature. As a result, a city center is usually 5 degrees F hotter than the surrounding areas.

So, in an attempt to lower the temperature in Los Angeles, the streets will be covered in CoolSeal, a gray paint that will keep the streets and parking lots 10 degrees cooler than normal black asphalt. This paint was developed by engineers for use in military air bases as a way to keep spy planes cool and hidden away from satellite-mounted infrared cameras.

As you can imagine, CoolSeal will drive LA’s temperatures down, which, in turn, will drive the power bills down for everyone. This will also end up saving lives by improving the air quality. High temperatures make air pollution worse by turning car exhaust into smog.

Now, only painting the streets white will not be enough. In order to truly make a difference, the residents of Los Angeles will also have to paint their rooftops, especially those that aren’t yet covered in solar panels. Planting more trees should go without saying here.

First coat of CoolSeal going down #coolseal #asphalt #sealcoat #keepLAcool #heatisland #globalwarming #losangeles A post shared by GuardTop (@guardtop) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

“This is an urgent challenge, and it’s much bigger than one person,” said Mayor Garcetti in a statement. “Climate change is a fact of life that people in Los Angeles and cities around the world live with every day.”

(Source)








