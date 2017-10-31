Street Artist Bombs London With Brutally Honest Fake Ads









This street artist has been bombing London with brutally honest fake ads and his art has been making worldwide waves in the media with his unique insights on how modern day society is actually treating us. The people aka the consumers.

Capitalism has no mercy, and most people tend to get caught up in the consumerist chase of wanting more and more material things to fill up the emptiness felt inside. While our mind is set to buy, buy, buy, certain things are happening all around us and we don’t even notice them anymore.

This is where clever Italian street artist HOGRE comes in! He simply enjoys reworking standard ads and turning them into satirical displays against modern day capitalism. HOGRE is constantly bombing the streets of London with fake ads which offer a very realistic approach on what’s actually going on in the world… for people who stop to analyze their surroundings.

The honest manner in which HOGRE slams our society is truly a delight to watch and if you’re interested in following his street art, be sure to walk with your eyes wide open in London, or visit his Flickr page, right here.

