LEGO Ads Cleverly Encourage Kids To Build Their Future

LEGO ads are really becoming clever and interesting, right? And not only that but the entire company is stepping up its game to become a better entity overall – no wonder they’re Danish.

So, with that in mind, LEGO ads lately have cleverly engaged children’s imaginations, and their own Lego products and used them together to create a set of fantasised series of dream professions that kids usually have – stuff like firefighters, astronauts and rock stars.

These LEGO ads have been designed by Ogilvy Bangkok and they perfectly combine the daydreams of our children with their own aspirations towards the future. As the kids literally construct their own future professions from the inside out, we have the tagline “Build the future.”

“Lego’s ultimate purpose is to inspire and develop children to think creatively, reason systematically and release their potential to shape their own future,” explains Ogilvy Thailand vice chairman Nopadol Srikieatikajohn. “We utilise the visual of a kid building with Lego bricks in the shape of his or her dream career. The Lego bricks that are being built symbolise the kids’ development, which gradually grows bigger and closer to their dream future.”

These LEGO ads include both boys and girls and the design firm has selected professions from different fields like science, the arts and social services in order to provide a well-rounded message. And each of them was created using 3D illustrations and were lit against a background that resembles the atmosphere of that particular field in question. The print ads were an instant sensation and have won three Silver Lions and a Bronze one at the Cannes festival. The next step now is obviously to build the LEGO structures in real life and as an extension of the ads themselves.

