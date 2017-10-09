Forget Leg Tattoos! Wear New Tattoo Designs Everyday With These Clever Tattoo Tights









Forget leg tattoos! Start wearing new tattoo designs everyday with these sexy and clever tattoo tights! Why wouldn’t you try to spice up things each day with a different tattoo design measured specifically for your taste.

Sleeves and full leg tattoos are all the rage right now and it seems like everybody is getting one. Everybody has a friend who is either getting tattooed for the first time, or knows someone who is constantly getting a new tattoo addition to his body. It may be just a trend for now, but this is definitely something that defines you for life. So… if you’re not exactly sure what you want, try out a few tattoo tights just to see how they look.

Israeli designers at TattooSocks have created a large variety of leg tattoo designs printed on clever tights, all for you to enjoy and wear on a daily basis. You can easily try out a new model every day and decide what fits you best. You’ll see if a leg tattoo is something that suits you, or if you’re thinking of switching your next tattoo’s destination to another part of your body. You never know!

Oh, and it will only cost you $20 a pair. Isn’t that worth avoided a lifetime of regret?

Anything from birds, skeletons, cute little kitties and whatever else your imagination can come up with is available on these sexy tights so if you’re interested in getting yours, be sure to take a look at TattooSocks’ Etsy store, right here.











