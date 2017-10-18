This Vibrant Wall Is The Largest Mosaic Mural In The World









This vibrant wall is the largest mosaic mural in the world and it’s definitely a must add on your bucket list, especially if you’re a street art enthusiast, or passionate about travelling to the world’s most unique places.

Colorful vibrant walls are always something we stop and stare at when we’re travelling, and the more intense the colors are and the bigger the mural, the more people will start photograph it.

Hanoi, Vietnam, is home to the world’s largest mosaic mural, named the Hanoi Ceramic Mural. All the images featured in this mosaic mural are the most colorful thing the city has to offer, and visitors and locals alike come here to relax and let their imagination run freely.

Locals call it the Hanoi Ceramic Road, and it was installed in 2010, as part of the Millennial Anniversary of Hanoi. This iconic landmark took 3 years to complete and it’s considered by many one of the city’s top attractions.

Hanoi’s dyke system was not created with the intent of looking pretty. This is why, after a proposal made by journalist Nguyễn Thu Thủy, this beautiful and unique mosaic mural was built as a collaborative effort of several Vietnamese artists and international cultural centers, in order to make this place look nicer. Guess what? They’ve succeeded!

After it’s inauguration in 2010, the Hanoi Ceramic Road was measured by Guinness Book of World Records representatives and it received the title of “World’s Largest Mosaic Mural”.











