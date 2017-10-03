Landscapes Carved Into Books Expose Our Cultural Erosion









These landscapes carved into books expose our cultural erosion which is becoming more and more visible with each generation that follows. Every generation probably thinks of itself as being the best thing humanity had to offer, and everything before and after it is shallow reflection of its potential.

Basically this is how the world works. Kids think they’re better than their parents. Grandchildren think they’re better than their parents and grandparents and the list goes on and on.

Interdisciplinary artist Guy Laramée took it upon himself to figure out a way in order to reflect the cultural erosion our society is currently facing. He takes numerous books and simply carves the most spectacular little landscapes into them.

Cultural erosion has been Guy Laramée’s key topic found all throughout his 25-year-long artistic career, and these carved books are definitely one of his most impressive creations.

“My work, in 3D as well as in painting, originates from the very idea that ultimate knowledge could very well be an erosion instead of an accumulation,” Guy Laramée says about his artistic concept.

“So I carve landscapes out of books and I paint romantic landscapes. Mountains of disused knowledge return to what they really are: mountains. They erode a bit more and they become hills.”

If you’re interested in checking out more of Guy Laramée’s artworks, be sure to visit his official website, right here.









