Landlord Banned Cat Flaps so Owner Built a Ladder









You always have to think outside the box, and when life gives you the proverbial lemons, you have to be creative and make the best of it no matter what. This is just a couple based in UK did when their landlord banned cat flaps.

Oxford University PhD student Tariq Khoyratty constructed an elegant ‘catwalk’ for his feline friend after he and his girlfriend, Nikki, were banned from installing one in their apartment. The reasoning behind this decision came about because the building they live in is of Grade II, meaning that it has historical significance, and it is protected under certain regulations. In other words, it’s next to impossible to give it any alterations that its previous design.

In order to overcome this impediment, the scientist decided to build his orange tabby cat, Nelson, a ladder from the backyard, all the way up to the first floor. Because of this, the ladder had to be 7 meters (23 feet) long. But in order to get Nelson used to going up it, they first had a few trial runs on a smaller one which extended to the ground floor.

“We were a little apprehensive at first as to whether he’d use the ladder so we made a small practice one which we propped against the downstairs window,” says Tariq. “Once he was used to that, we coaxed him onto the larger ladder with treats and he took to it very quickly.”

This staircase is, of course, Nelson’s means to go back inside after spending some time outside. Now, in case he falls, Tariq has placed some rugs just underneath. But let’s be honest here! Who has ever seen a cat get hurt by falling from the first floor? In any case, the best part about this ladder is that it just cost the owner some $30.











