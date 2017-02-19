Lady Fashion from the 1960s and 1970s – It’s Better Than You Think









Lady fashion absolutely to a turn for the better during the 1960s, there’s no denying that. Up until that time, skirt hemline was allowed only to about the knee for instance. But with the cultural revolution that was the 1960s, things changed. The mini skirt appeared and the idea of showing a little more skin was no longer so frowned upon.

The Swinging London took place back then and which then kickstarted everything we know and love today. This was a youth-driven cultural revolution that infiltrated itself in everything from art, music, and, of course, fashion. It was the time for activism, anti-nuclear movements and sexual liberation. There is nothing that pushes people to liberation and freedom than not having it. And the constant fear of impending danger will always push people to make it stop.

The 1960s in terms of lady fashion was slim fitting with many brightly coloured geometric shapes that were in sharp contrast to what people were wearing a decade before, with things like black, dark browns and greys.

Then came the 1970s, when bras and corsets were seen as a symbol of oppression where women were almost never allowed to express themselves freely. Oh, what a time to be alive! This was the time when women began wearing baggy trousers, men’s jackets, oversized shirts and jacket vests.

Today, however, even if things are more liberated than ever, there is a hidden danger about fashion that most people don’t think about. That danger is excess and the ever-changing nature of the industry. Though it offers a great deal of diversity, the fashion industry is the second most pollutant industry in the world after the oil. We may need an industry that doesn’t change as much and maybe, just maybe, is even more revealing. Win-win, right?

