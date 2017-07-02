Know Your God(s)! Your Guide To The Gods









With the rise in popularity of the hit TV series American Gods, more and more people are trying to learn more about religion and mythology. People are interested in finding more information about God, Allah, Buddha, or however you want to call it, but mostly, readers are searching for more obscure gods and religions.

Greek, Roman, Nordic and Germanic mythology spark a lot of interest among people passionate about history and historic TV shows and series, because they offer a large variety of deities with incredible super powers.

To answer such a growing interest in God, religion and mythology, some people actually started to document and list all of the world’s religions. Every type of god you were ever interested in learning more about is available on this cool website called God Checker.

RELATED STORIES:

“Welcome to Godchecker

We have more Gods than you can shake a stick at.

Our legendary mythology encyclopedia now includes nearly four thousand weird and wonderful Gods, Supreme Beings, Demons, Spirits and Fabulous Beasts from all over the world. Explore ancient legends and folklore, and discover Gods of everything from Fertility to Fluff with Godchecker…” reads the website’s homepage.

The website is very easy to navigate and it features a full encyclopedia of gods and religions, grouped together on categories so you can easily find what you are interested in. You can read anything about any religion, god, or belief from almost any time in history.

Cool fact – The website even has a ‘Deity of the Day’ section! Be sure to check it out.









