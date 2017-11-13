Kitten Mittens Are The First Thing You Need To Get This Winter!









These kitten mittens are the first thing you need to get this winter in order to make the coolest and most spectacular fashion statement ever! Trust us, there’s no person who will not envy you when you’ll pull these bad boys out!

The kitten mittens are incredibly adorable and you don’t even have to be a cat person to wear them. Such cool gloves couldn’t ave popped up in any other place except for, you know it, Japan!

Felissimo is the Japanese brand behind these unique and funny gloves that turn your hand into a cat puppet. The designs feature fluffy materials to make you hands feel like they’re in heaven and they also allow for good smartphone use so you’ll have no problems when sending cat photos to everybody in your list.

Kitten mittens are available online in 3 different colors and you can get yours from the Felissimo Shop, right here. The website is in Japanese, so be sure to hit that “Translate page” button after accessing their shop. That is if you want to know what you’re buying.

Enjoy this winter, everybody!









