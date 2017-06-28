Kim Jong-Un Rompers Are Now Available Online!









Kim Jong-Un rompers are now available online and the whole world went completely crazy for them! Why you ask? Well, it’s not everyday you get to wear the face of the world’s most hated dictator without having to suffer any consequences… Or will you…

The creative people at Get on Fleek created this marvelous and very ingenious romper with the face of horror, and somehow they gave it a funny twist. Surely you won’t be seeing anyone in North Korea wearing this stunning piece of fashion, but the rest of the world is sure crazy about it.

The rompers are available online on pre-order for $99.99, reduced from $119.99. Hey, fashion doesn’t come cheap, you know! Also, if rompers are your thing (they’re coming back by the way), Get on Fleek has a variety of other models on sale: Jazzy 90s Paper Cup, Fried Chicken, and Ramen.

RELATED STORIES:

It’s your turn to shine and steal the spotlight wherever you go so be sure to get your rompers on! The Kim Jong-Un romper that is!

RELATED STORIES:

Which rompers model is your favorite? Kim won’t mind if you prefer other romper versions.

If you’re really interested in getting a pair of dictatorial rompers, be sure to visit the official store, right here!









