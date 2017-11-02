Gruesome Photographer Takes Kids Into The Forest To Meet Slenderman









This gruesome photographer takes kids into the forest to meet Slenderman and captures one of the creepiest photo series ever taken.

Melissa Trotter is the ‘evil’ mastermind behind this project, as part of her unique and gruesome photo portfolio which she exhibits on her website, called Stolen Innocence Photography.

Slenderman is considered the world’s first creepy monster who started its existence online and stories of him have been spreading around like mushrooms. Here’s one interpretation of how Slenderman could look like… Scary enough for you?

“I am a self taught photographer and digital artist living and working in my hometown of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Through the years, I’ve bounced from one type of photography into another fairly steadily. I started with flowers and landscapes, then quickly moved into lifestyle and boudoir, and finally found my home in alternative, dark beauty, and horror.

I love the juxtaposition of sinister and innocuity and because of it, my work typically features children in controversial and thought-provoking settings. My sense of humour is relatively dark and superficially, I create from an inherently selfish need to make myself laugh.” reads Melissa Trotter’s description on her official website.

RELATED STORIES:

If you’re interested in checking out more of Melissa Trotter’s gruesome photo portfolio, be sure to follow her on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.









