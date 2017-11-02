Gruesome Photographer Takes Kids Into The Forest To Meet Slenderman
This gruesome photographer takes kids into the forest to meet Slenderman and captures one of the creepiest photo series ever taken.
Melissa Trotter is the ‘evil’ mastermind behind this project, as part of her unique and gruesome photo portfolio which she exhibits on her website, called Stolen Innocence Photography.
Slenderman is considered the world’s first creepy monster who started its existence online and stories of him have been spreading around like mushrooms. Here’s one interpretation of how Slenderman could look like… Scary enough for you?
“I am a self taught photographer and digital artist living and working in my hometown of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Through the years, I’ve bounced from one type of photography into another fairly steadily. I started with flowers and landscapes, then quickly moved into lifestyle and boudoir, and finally found my home in alternative, dark beauty, and horror.
He’s behind me, isn’t he? . . @nightingale_nightmares killing it as #slenderman ❤ . . #slendy #slenderswoods #slender #fearawards #creepy #love #darkart #yegphotography #sassjunior #blackandwhite #whitedress #scary #halloween #creepy #stilts #stiltwalker #creepypasta #stoleninnocencephotography #stoleninnocence #puppiesandkittens
Exciting news!! I’m a Finalist in this year’s @fearawards! I’m up against some seriously amazing competition but I’m super thrilled to be in the mix not even 2 years after I started this whole journey. So much love to my amazingly supportive friends, family, and fans. You’re the most important parts of my life 😙❤❤ . . #fearawards #grave #children #ringaroundtherosie #2017 #finalist #awards #horror #horrorphotography #yeg #yegphotographer #darkart #love #beautiful #stoleninnocence #stoleninnocencephotography
I love the juxtaposition of sinister and innocuity and because of it, my work typically features children in controversial and thought-provoking settings. My sense of humour is relatively dark and superficially, I create from an inherently selfish need to make myself laugh.” reads Melissa Trotter’s description on her official website.
RELATED STORIES:
- Gruesome Portraits of Zombie Children
- A Forest In Denmark Is Home To Adorable Giant Creatures
- 5 Short And Terrifying Horror Stories To Set The Mood Right Every Night
- 16-Year-Old Uses Body Paint to Skillfully Transform Herself into Fantastical Creatures
Oh curiosity… . . Goddamn I love how these turned out!! 😍Keep your eyes peeled for more ❤❤ . . #slenderman #creepypasta #stilts #noface #halloween #creepy #horror #blackandwhite #children #horrorkid #stalker #death #yeg #yegphotography #yeghorror #love #killedit #stoleninnocencephotography #slender #parsecproductions #slendermanhbo
If you’re interested in checking out more of Melissa Trotter’s gruesome photo portfolio, be sure to follow her on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.