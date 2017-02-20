Kids Born Today Will Never Drive a Car









Kids born today will never drive a car by the time they’ll grow up. For people today, growing up and taking their driver’s licence is like a rite of passage into adulthood. And people who’ve been driving all their lives can’t quite comprehend the idea of not driving. The world today is built on cars. But things haven’t always been like this, and the future seems to show us this as well.

With self-driving cars and automation in all sorts of other fields, kids born today may not even have to work for a living but let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.

“My own prediction is that kids born today will never get to drive a car,” says Henrik Christensen, head of the UC San Diego’s Contextual Robotics Institute. “Autonomous, driverless cars are 10, 15 years out. All the automotive companies–Daimler, GM, Ford–are saying that within five years they will have autonomous, driverless cars on the road.”

There are a lot of downsides to driving and we’ve grown accustomed to them. Sitting in traffic is one such prime example. How many hours of our lives we’ve spent at the wheel, doing nothing else than looking at the rear end of the car in front of us, nobody knows. Looking for parking spaces and going around the block several times until one opens up.

But with the automation of vehicles, these things will resolve themselves. Traffic jams will cease to exist even if there will be twice as many cars on the road than there are today. This is because it’s not actually about the number of the cars that causes a traffic jam, but rather what people do in those cars; cutting lanes and forcing people behind you to break, running a yellow light and end up stuck in the middle of an intersection, or even having that one or two second delay at the red light that almost everyone makes, add up to a possible traffic jam. With self-driving cars, there will no longer be any stop lights, anywhere.

“I love to drive my car, but it’s a question of how much time people waste sitting in traffic and not doing something else. The average person in San Diego probably spends an hour commuting every day. If they could become more productive, that would be good […] In theory, you’d get out of the car and say, ‘Pick me up at 4 p.m.’ Long-term — we’re talking 20 years into the future — you’re not even going to own a car. A car becomes a service,” Christensen goes on to say.

On the other side of the fence, there’s the Toyota’s Research Institute saying:

“[…]As wonderful as AI is, AI systems are inevitably flawed… We’re not even close to Level 5. It’ll take many years and many more miles, in simulated and real-world testing, to achieve the perfection required for level 5 autonomy.”

But not all agree with Toyota, however. Now, even though there is always room for improvement, these self-driving cars have been tested for years now on the road and the technology is there. And we have to keep in mind that, at least at the beginning of the self-driving car technology, these cars don’t necessarily need to be perfect; they just need to be better than people at driving. They don’t text while driving, they don’t fall asleep, they don’t get distracted, or angry, and all self-driving cars on the road communicate with each other. That’s far more than people can do.

(Source)

Here are some other stories you might like:











