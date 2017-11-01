Japanese Firm Gives Non-Smokers Extra Six Days Holiday To Compensate For Cigarette Breaks









This Japanese firm is giving its non-smoking employees extra six days of holiday in order to compensate for smoking employees’ cigarette breaks! Good news travels fast around the world and we can only hope that this initiative will spread in other countries as well.

A company based on the 29th floor in a Tokyo office building decided to add up the entire time a smoking employee spends on a cigarette break and the results were that each break lasts an average of 15 minutes.

After non-smokers at the marketing firm Piala Inc complained that they were working more than their smoking colleagues, the company took it upon itself to solve this problem in brilliant style.

“One of our non-smoking staff put a message in the company suggestion box earlier in the year saying that smoking breaks were causing problems,” Hirotaka Matsushima, a spokesman for the company, told The Telegraph.

Based on this suggestion, the company’s CEO Takao Asuka took the decision to grant six extra days off to non-smoking employees, considering that an average cigarette breaks last 15 minutes, the firm’s offices being based on the 29th floor. Takao Asuka has hopes that more of the company’s employees will quit smoking after this decision has been implemented.

Back in July, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike started working on a plan to ban smoking in public places ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, but the proposal faces opposition from Japan’s pro-smoking politicians and lobbyists.

