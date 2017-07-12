Jamaica’s Gritty Dancehall Scene Revealed Through Behind The Scenes Snapshots









Jamaica’s dancehall scene is something not everybody is familiar with, and this is why Ivar Wigan, a London-based photographer, decided to create the Young Love photo series depicting never before seen, behind-the-scenes snapshots of the Caribbean country’s nightlife.

Dancehall is part of Jamaican culture and artists, hustlers and strip clubs go hand in hand here. Through the Young Love photo series, the photgrapher offers us an insight view of how some Jamaicans make their living and what it’s actually like to be a part of the real dancehall scene.

Parties in Jamaica are described by Ivar Wigan as “an institution of the island”.

“Church leaders speak out against it, parents might wag a finger at it, but all the youth of the nation live for their homegrown music culture,” Ivar Wigam added.

“From the first minute you walk out of the airport you hear dancehall and reggae booming out of the taxis – those sounds follow you everywhere you go on the island. Jamaica is a land of strong passions and music is top of that list.”

RELATED STORIES:

Check out more of Ivar Wigam’s work on his official Instagram account.

A post shared by 🦋 YuNG LuV 🦋 (@ivar.wigan) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

A post shared by 🦋 YuNG LuV 🦋 (@ivar.wigan) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

A post shared by 🦋 YuNG LuV 🦋 (@ivar.wigan) on May 10, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

A post shared by 🦋 YuNG LuV 🦋 (@ivar.wigan) on May 9, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

A post shared by 🦋 YuNG LuV 🦋 (@ivar.wigan) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

A post shared by 🦋 YuNG LuV 🦋 (@ivar.wigan) on Apr 20, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

A post shared by 🦋 YuNG LuV 🦋 (@ivar.wigan) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

A post shared by 🦋 YuNG LuV 🦋 (@ivar.wigan) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

A post shared by 🦋 YuNG LuV 🦋 (@ivar.wigan) on Apr 11, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT











