Italy Lays Out Its Plans To Phase Out Coal By 2025









Following the example of Canada, France and the Uk, Italy has now set a date for when it expects to completely phase out coal. That date is sometime in 2025. The Italian Industry Minister has recently announced their concrete plans and strategies to put an end to coal once and for all. The first step is to identify what sort of infrastructure is needed to make that transition possible. Enel, Italy’s biggest utility company has also announced that they’ll no longer be investing in coal-fired power plants.

Like most other European countries, Italy’s renewable energy sector is in continuous growth. Back in 2015, renewable sources of energy generated almost 38% of the country’s needs. The hydroelectrical sector was the biggest contributor with 15.5% of the total – while solar and wind reaching 13%. Geothermal and bio-energy sources also make up a significant part. Italy has no nuclear power, however, ever since they banned it back in 1987.

Coal generates 15% of the country’s energy needs and is still an important source. But if everything follows through, by 2025 coal will be completely phased out of the equation. Chris Littlecott, the person in charge of overseeing this transition programme, and who is working at the E3G think tank, has welcomed the Italian initiative.

“Italy’s positive commitment to phase out coal by 2025 demonstrates real international leadership as it completes its year holding the G7 Presidency,” he said in a statement. “Italy now joins its G7 peers in Canada, France and the UK in taking action to phase out coal power generation over the next decade. Together, they can lead a growing coalition of countries and regions that are now acting on coal.”

But nothing is set in stone as of yet. The initiative needs governmental and parliamentary approval at the beginning of this November and it still remains to be seen if it will be able to pass. There is also a big chance that, even if it passes, some modifications would be brought to it. And what would those modifications be, we will have to wait and see.

Nevertheless, the move is also set to encourage the use of electric cars instead of the conventional diesel variants. The country aims to raise its number of EV charging stations to 19,000 by 2020. But this would not make much sense from an environmental standpoint if the electricity needed will continue to draw its energy from fossil fuels.

Italy, and especially the northern parts of the country, are dealing with high levels of air pollution and smog. As a result, cities like Milan and Rome are looking into ways of limiting the number of polluting cars – as a means of clearing up the air.

