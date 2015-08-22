While in countries such as the United States or European Union, IT companies attract and motivate their employees by offering them a good pay, great bonuses, a free lunch and laundry services, IT companies in China hire cheerleaders to increase productivity.

In a male dominated industry, these girls interact with the, often times shy, programmers in order to increase their self esteem and thus work harder and happier. among their tasks of the day, these girls bring breakfast for the guys at the computer in order for them to have energy throughout the day, socializing with them and offer encouragement and off course, play ping-pong when they need to relax and blow off some steam.

Every girl there needs to have very good social skills in talking with shy people, otherwise thy would not get the job. It seems that their main purpose besides being eye candy at the work place, is to act as therapists for the more socially-challenged individuals in the company.

















