Isolation Helmet Blocks Out Background Noise and Helps You Focus

For some of us, background noise can be a real hassle. And what’s even more annoying is the fact that some of our work colleagues seem to not have this problem at all. And it’s not like we haven’t tried all sorts of measures to combat this ‘plight’ the best we can. Nevertheless, we can take some comfort in knowing that there are others like us in the world out there.

And one of those people must be part of the Hochu Rayu design company based in Ukraine, since they came up with the Helmfon, an isolation helmet that blocks background noise and helps you focus better on your work. Well, their idea came about after receiving an order about a potential phone booth for employees to use at an IT company. And after thinking how people actually communicate on the phone these days, they came up with a tool that would “allow you to be in two worlds just sitting on your chair in the office, in a meeting, or everywhere you feel like just wearing your helmet.”

The Helmfon, even though it does looks like it, isn’t just an oversized helmet. It actually comes equipped with blue tooth, a microphone, as well as a camera, meaning that you can attend meetings in a middle of a crowded room and just by sitting at your desk, without being distracted by others, or in turn, for you to distract them. The Helmfon even comes equipped with a slot for your smartphone so you can have easy access to it at a moment’s notice.

It’s made out of a fibre glass exterior and a cloth membrane filled with polyethylene foam that efficiently isolates background noise. This helmet allows employees of a firm to hold multiple online meeting at the same time and in the same room without causing a commotion where nobody can keep up with the person they are actually talking to.

Now, given its funny look, the Helmfon can come equipped with a series of easily customizable designs, so you can actually become a distraction for others around you.

