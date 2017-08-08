Delicately Crafted Insects From Freshly Cut Flowers









Natura Insects is an artistic series belonging to Montreal-based Raku Inoue. For his works revolving around, well, bugs, he uses freshly cut flowers to create the delicately beautiful sculptures. This is an unusual take on creating insects, and sculptures, to say the least. His unexpected approach is creative, to say the least.

In his series, Natura Insects, there are 9 types of bugs such as ladybugs, beetles, as well as butterflies. In order to create each individual piece, Inoue arranges a wide array of flower petals in order to each creature to give them the vibrant colours. Other details, such as the legs, antennae, pincers. or whatever have you, are created by different other parts of the flower – including from the leaves, stems or even plucked buds.

With his beautifully crafted flower works about insects, Inoue is trying to break the stigma surrounding these tiny critters and maybe even shift their connotations from what they normally are to something more beautiful. Instead of looking at these insects as simple creepy-crawlies, viewers could now view the poor animals as an aesthetically pleasing and fascinating fauna.

Our original view of bugs as creepy and, or disgusting, stems from our own evolution – where over the countless millennia, humans and their ancestors have evolved alongside these creatures. And some of them may indeed be dangerous or even spread bacteria, overall, they are really no different from other animals or even humans. Nevertheless, many people have an aversion to them, and Inoue is trying to stop that to the best of his ability. And he picked quite an interesting and beautiful way to do it too.

Now, if you’re interested in seeing more of his works, please feel free to check out his Instagram.

(Source)











