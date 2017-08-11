Innovative Clothes That Grow Together With Your Kid









These innovative clothes that grow together with your kid are everything parents have ever dreamed of. While it may be a real thorn in the kids’ fashion industry, it comes as a real life saver for most parents who don’t want, or don’t have the opportunity, to buy new clothes for their children every other week.

Petit Pli is a new line of children’s clothing that comes as a direct answer to this problem every parent faces, at least when it comes to their first child. By the time a couple has their second child, they usually reuse clothes from the older sibling.

Ryan Mario Yasin got the idea of developing the Petit Pli kids clothing line after buying a set of clothes for his nephew that were already outgrown by the time the package reached him.

We all know how fast our little ones can grow which makes us realize just how much money is wasted on clothes that are worn for a maximum of two times. Our children will always need new clothes, so why not try to save some money along the way, while making a little less damage to the environment at the same time (we all know how polluting the fashion industry can be!).

“Children outgrow their clothes in a matter of a few months, yet we clothe them in miniaturized adult clothing, as opposed to designing them from the ground up,” the designer of these innovative clothes says.

“With 11 million children in the UK, I thought it was time we redesigned children’s garments,” he added.

If you're interested in buying a set of innovative clothes for your little one, be sure to visit the Petit Pli -Clothes That Grow official website.










