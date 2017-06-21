Artist Transforms Herself Into Incredible Optical Illusions Without Photoshop









Optical illusions aren’t a new thing. One could find a lot of them, scattered all over the internet. But artist Dain Yoon has somehow used her face and hands to become part of this optical illusions. By making use of a combination of makeup and watercolours, she was able to blend her face into her surroundings or has made it in such a way that the portraits seem to be made in Photoshop. She is, however, quick to point out that everything is 100% real.

“Anything, even in a very ordinary life, could be great inspirations with different perspectives,” she says, but she doesn’t deny the sources that help foster her unique visual language. “If I were to choose something out of my routine that draws inspiration, I would say that movies often help me twist my perspectives.”

Her perspectives, as she calls them stem from, what she calls the complexity of human beings. These include emotions, personality traits and ways in which people view the world. Aside from the underlying concepts of her work, Yoon is also guided by formal aspects of Western art. Particularly, the visual pleasure we get from illusion art itself, which makes 2D drawings come alive and look as though they’re jumping off the page. Or in this case, skin.

So, what do you guys think about these amazing pieces of art / optical illusions? Amazing, right? Please leave us your opinion in the comment section below, so we know we’re not alone.

