







Acting as your command center, your brain is what makes you distinctively you; allowing you to solve problems, judge situations, store memories and process your everyday surroundings. With this in mind, it makes sense to take care of this incredibly complex organ to keep it fit, healthy and working hard.

Brain training is said to have a multitude of benefits; including improving your memory, increasing productivity and your reactions. It can also give you a positive sense of well-being. The Eight Ways to Improve Brain Power infographic presents a few suggestions that are believed to do just that.

Activities can be done solo or in a group, and involve ideas which are both practical and rather unusual. Did you know that the way you dress is reported to affect how your brain functions? To find out how, check out our infographic. If you find it captures your imagination then you may also be interested in our infographic on how to slow down time.

