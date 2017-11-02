Hurricane Proof Floating Homes Of The Future









Hurricane proof homes do seem like a great idea, given the current situation our world is in at the moment. As global warming will begin to plough through our infrastructure more and more, we will have to come up with better innovations in order to survive this. As we’ve seen this year, hurricanes can and will be influenced by the effects of global warming.

As the air becomes warmer, it can carry more moisture with it, leading in turn to more severe storms and devastating hurricanes. This doesn’t mean that climate change is responsible for every storm that exists. It means that storms and hurricanes will be much much stronger, more frequent, and more devastating than before.

This is why a hurricane proof, floating house is a great idea. Designed by Dutch architect Koen Olthuis with Waterstudio in collaboration with Arkup – these livable yachts, if you will, operate completely off the grid. And this is a great idea given the fact that fossil fuels are the main reason for climate change in the first place.

These 4,350-square-foot hurricane proof homes come equipped with 30 kW solar panels, a 1,000 kWh lithium-ion battery, as well as top-grade insulation to keep your home cool or warm, depending on the season. The home also includes a self-elevating system in case of rising water levels, and which can also withstand high winds, floods and hurricanes.

It comes with 40-foot-long hydraulic legs that can stabilize the house and even raise it if needed. If by any chance, you want to relocate, two 136 horsepower electric thrusters will be able to do the job.

Rainwater is also being collected from the roof and stored in the hull. It’s then purified, giving you a steady supply of drinkable water, while keeping you completely self-sufficient. The 24 by 12-foot sliding terrace will give you ample leg room while outdoors, even if you were, in some case, completely surrounded by water. This terrace is also completely surrounded by shock-resistant glass panels. The hurricane proof home also comes completely equipped with satellite TV and WI-FI antennas, LTE and VHF, allowing you to be connected to the outside world at all times.

(Source)











