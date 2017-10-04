After Hurricane Maria, Tesla Is Sending Hundreds of Powerwall Batteries to Puerto Rico









After Hurricane Maria severely hit the island of Puerto Rico and other islands in the Carribean, the island was left in 97% without electricity. This, in turn, has hindered people’s possibility to have access to clean drinking water, proper sanitation, hospitals, food, and air conditioning. In a continued series of goodwill gestures, Tesla began shipping hundreds of Powerwall batteries to Puerto Rico as a means to help with the problem.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, most of the country’s hospitals have been left without power and have been running on diesel fuel-powered generators. The problem here is that diesel is also running out on the island.

Several of the batteries have already arrived on the island, and many other more are en route. The problem, however, is that, even though these batteries can be connected to solar panels and then to Puerto Rico’s power grid, this power grid has been severely affected by hurricane Maria and it could take up to six months to properly repair.

The latest Powerwall battery model, which appeared last year in 2016, has a total capacity of 13.5 kWh. At the current moment, Tesla is working with local organizations to find the best locations in order to install these power banks.

As the New York Times reported, restoring power to Puerto Rico will be both difficult and expensive: “Transformers, poles, and power lines snake from coastal areas across hard-to-access mountains. In some cases, the poles have to be manoeuvred in place with helicopters.”

Nevertheless, Tesla’s battery systems could provide lifesaving energy to many people in desperate need – all the while repairs to the power grid are in process. But as you can imagine, after all of this is said and done, and the electricity will be brought back to the island to the fullest, the renewable technology will remain there. This is a great step in fighting the progress of climate change – that added much to this hurricane’s total power.

