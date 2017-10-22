#HowIWillChange Is The Men’s Response To #MeToo And Here’s What It Looks Like!









#HowIWillChange is the men’s response to #MeToo and here’s what it looks like! Naturally, in a perfect society, a #metoo, or a #howiwillchange, hashtag would not be needed. However, we do not live in a utopia and bad people will do bad things.

Actress Alyssa Milano is the person behind the #MeToo social media campaign, which is meant for showing women they aren’t the only individuals facing sexual assault and harassment in today’s world.

The campaign quickly went viral and hundreds of celebrities and thousands of people have joined in and revealed troubling stories from their past. Standing up against sexual assault and harassment is a much easier task if we do it together. This way, no one will feel alone and insecure.

As a brilliant response to the #MeToo online campaign, Australian journalist and screenwriter Benjamin Law created the #HowIWillChange hashtag to gather men’s responses from all around the world. Men quickly joined in and embraced the idea, with hundreds of regular people and celebrities alike tweeting about what their future actions will be like and what measures they will take in order to tackle sexual assault and harassment.

“I will never blame a victim,” one man wrote. “I will keep showing my 3 sons and one grandson how to honor and respect women,” said another Twitter user and the list goes on and on.

Be sure to follow the hashtag on Twitter and share your #HowIWillChange story!

